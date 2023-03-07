First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Mueller Industries worth $39,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

