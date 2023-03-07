Ethic Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Markel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,334.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,359.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,265.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

