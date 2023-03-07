Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

