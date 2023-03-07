AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.15% of AZZ worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 659.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AZZ by 563.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 80.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Down 1.6 %

AZZ stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.