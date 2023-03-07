Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,300 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

