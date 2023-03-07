Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

