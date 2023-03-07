Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 3,703 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,860 shares of company stock worth $2,034,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

