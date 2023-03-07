NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
