Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterDigital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,434.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.