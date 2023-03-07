Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

