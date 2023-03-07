Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $233,272. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

