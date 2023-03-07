Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 29,407 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 853,334 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DRH opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

