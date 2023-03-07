Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.