Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,261 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of The RMR Group worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $250.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.