Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

