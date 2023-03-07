Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,861,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

