Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.31 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.