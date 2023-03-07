Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5-79.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.48 million. Domo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.39–$0.27 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

Shares of Domo stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Stories

