Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.29. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

