BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Market Perform

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,958,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

