Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 334,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,337,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

