Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.22-7.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.42. Sun Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.86.

Shares of SUI opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 23.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

