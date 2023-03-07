Siacoin (SC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $203.52 million and $5.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,381.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00383243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00551989 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,541,982,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

