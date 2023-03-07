Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 9,800 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of Innospec stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
