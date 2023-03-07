Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 9,800 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,249.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,907,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,249.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,435 shares of company stock worth $3,012,363. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

