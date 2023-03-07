Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,492 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PAHC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.