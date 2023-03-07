Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of National HealthCare worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.2 %

NHC opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.24%.

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy bought 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.