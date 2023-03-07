Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of National HealthCare worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Stock Down 0.2 %
NHC opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42.
National HealthCare Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy bought 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.