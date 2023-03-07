Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace stock opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.96. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

