Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,850 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,781.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of JBSS opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

