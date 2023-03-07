Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 600 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

