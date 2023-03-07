Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

