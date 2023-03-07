ETF Managers Group LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

