Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 350 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 214.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 122.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

