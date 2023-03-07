Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.99.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,597,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,597,250.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,033 shares of company stock worth $10,645,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

