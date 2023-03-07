ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,686. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

