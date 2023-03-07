ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DBX opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,686. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
