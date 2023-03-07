ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 166,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.42%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.