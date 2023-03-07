Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CENTA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.