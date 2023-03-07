Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.