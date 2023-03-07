ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 539,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Stock Performance

About Plug Power

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

