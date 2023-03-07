Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $318,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

