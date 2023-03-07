ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

