Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 15,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,504,544. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

