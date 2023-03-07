ETF Managers Group LLC Has $472,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 24.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 139,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 557,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after acquiring an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 66.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS stock opened at $186.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

