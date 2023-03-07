ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

