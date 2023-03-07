ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pure Storage
In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pure Storage Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.