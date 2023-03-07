ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $188.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.72. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.13, a PEG ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

