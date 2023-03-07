ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $312.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

