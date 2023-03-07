ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $488,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.