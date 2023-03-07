ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 610 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after purchasing an additional 947,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

