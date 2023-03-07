ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 82 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 72.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $308.70 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $247.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Articles

