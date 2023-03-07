ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

