ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,074,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 577,426 shares of company stock worth $85,057,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $171.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.632 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

